NJPW Super Junior Tag League Night 5 Results & Updated Standings
NJPW held night four of the Super Junior Tag League earlier today at Niigata Tsubame Civic Gymnasium. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Masatora Yasuda vs Daiki Nagai went to a 10-minute time limit draw.
* Shoma Kato, Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA def. Katsuya Murashima, Paris De Silva & Jude London
* CHAOS (Toru Yano, Rocky Romero & YOH) def. Tomoaki Honma, Ninja Mack & The DKC
* United Empire (Jakob Austin Young, Francesco Akira & TJP) def. BULLET CLUB (Gedo, Taiji Ishimori & Robbie X)
* Just Five Guys (Taichi, SANADA & DOUKI) def. Jado, Master Wato & Shota Umino
* NJPW Super Junior Tag League A Block: Ichiban Sweet Boys (Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita) – (3-1, 6 points) def. Tiger Mask & Capitan Suicida – (0-4, 0 points)
* NJPW Super Junior Tag League A Block: HOUSE OF TORTURE (SHO & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) – (3-1, 6 points) def. Los Ingobernables De Japon (Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI) – (1-3, 2 points)
* NJPW Super Junior Tag League A Block: Ryusuke Taguchi & Dragon Dia – (2-2, 4 points) def. BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney) – (3-1, 6 points)
And here are the updated standings:
A Block:
BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney) – (3-1, 6 points)
Ichiban Sweet Boys (Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita) – (3-1, 6 points)
HOUSE OF TORTURE (SHO & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) – (3-1, 6 points)
Los Ingobernables De Japon (Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI) – (2-2, 4 points)
Ryusuke Taguchi & Dragon Dia – (1-3, 2 points)
Tiger Mask & Capitan Suicida – (0-4, 0 points)
B Block:
CHAOS (YOH & Rocky Romero) – (2-1, 4 points)
BULLET CLUB (Taiji Ishimori & Robbie X) – (2-1, 4 points)
Intergalactic Jet Setters (Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA) – (2-1, 4 points)
Catch 2/2 (Francesco Akira & TJP) – (1-2, 2 points)
DKC & Ninja Mack – (1-2, 2 points)
The Velocities (Paris De Silva & Jude London) – (1-2, 2 points)
