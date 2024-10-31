NJPW Super Junior Tag League Night 6 Results & Updated Standings

NJPW held night six of the Super Junior Tag League today at Toyama Industrial Exhibition Center, Techno Hall West Building in Toyama, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Daiki Nagai & Katsuya Murashima def. Masatora Yasuda & Shoma Kato

* Toru Yano, Capitan Suicida & Tiger Mask def. Ryusuke Taguchi, Dragon Dia & Tomoaki Honma

* TMDK (Ryohei Oiwa, Kosei Fujita & Robbie Eagles) def. HOUSE OF TORTURE (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi)

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Hiromu Takahashi, BUSHI & Tetsuya Naito) def. BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Drilla Moloney, Clark Connors & Gedo)

* Just Five Guys (DOUKI, Taichi & SANADA) def. Jado, Master Wato & Shota Umino

* NJPW Super Junior Tag League B Block: DKC & Ninja Mack – (2-2, 4 points) def. CHAOS (YOH & Rocky Romero) – (2-2, 4 points)

* NJPW Super Junior Tag League B Block: The Velocities (Paris De Silva & Jude London) – (2-2, 2 points) def. Intergalactic Jet Setters (Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA) – (2-2, 6 points)

* NJPW Super Junior Tag League B Block: Catch 2/2 (Francesco Akira & TJP) – (2-2, 4 points) def. BULLET CLUB (Taiji Ishimori & Robbie X) – (2-2, 4 points)

And here are the updated standings:

A Block:

BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney) – (3-1, 6 points)

Ichiban Sweet Boys (Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita) – (3-1, 6 points)

HOUSE OF TORTURE (SHO & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) – (3-1, 6 points)

Ryusuke Taguchi & Dragon Dia – (2-2, 4 points)

Los Ingobernables De Japon (Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI) – (1-3, 2 points)

Tiger Mask & Capitan Suicida – (0-4, 0 points)

B Block:

CHAOS (YOH & Rocky Romero) – (2-2, 4 points)

BULLET CLUB (Taiji Ishimori & Robbie X) – (2-2, 4 points)

Intergalactic Jet Setters (Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA) – (2-2, 4 points)

Catch 2/2 (Francesco Akira & TJP) – (2-2, 4 points)

DKC & Ninja Mack – (2-2, 4 points)

The Velocities (Paris De Silva & Jude London) – (2-2, 4 points)