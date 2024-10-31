wrestling / News
NJPW Super Junior Tag League Night 6 Results & Updated Standings
NJPW held night six of the Super Junior Tag League today at Toyama Industrial Exhibition Center, Techno Hall West Building in Toyama, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Daiki Nagai & Katsuya Murashima def. Masatora Yasuda & Shoma Kato
* Toru Yano, Capitan Suicida & Tiger Mask def. Ryusuke Taguchi, Dragon Dia & Tomoaki Honma
* TMDK (Ryohei Oiwa, Kosei Fujita & Robbie Eagles) def. HOUSE OF TORTURE (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi)
* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Hiromu Takahashi, BUSHI & Tetsuya Naito) def. BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Drilla Moloney, Clark Connors & Gedo)
* Just Five Guys (DOUKI, Taichi & SANADA) def. Jado, Master Wato & Shota Umino
* NJPW Super Junior Tag League B Block: DKC & Ninja Mack – (2-2, 4 points) def. CHAOS (YOH & Rocky Romero) – (2-2, 4 points)
* NJPW Super Junior Tag League B Block: The Velocities (Paris De Silva & Jude London) – (2-2, 2 points) def. Intergalactic Jet Setters (Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA) – (2-2, 6 points)
* NJPW Super Junior Tag League B Block: Catch 2/2 (Francesco Akira & TJP) – (2-2, 4 points) def. BULLET CLUB (Taiji Ishimori & Robbie X) – (2-2, 4 points)
And here are the updated standings:
A Block:
BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney) – (3-1, 6 points)
Ichiban Sweet Boys (Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita) – (3-1, 6 points)
HOUSE OF TORTURE (SHO & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) – (3-1, 6 points)
Ryusuke Taguchi & Dragon Dia – (2-2, 4 points)
Los Ingobernables De Japon (Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI) – (1-3, 2 points)
Tiger Mask & Capitan Suicida – (0-4, 0 points)
B Block:
CHAOS (YOH & Rocky Romero) – (2-2, 4 points)
BULLET CLUB (Taiji Ishimori & Robbie X) – (2-2, 4 points)
Intergalactic Jet Setters (Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA) – (2-2, 4 points)
Catch 2/2 (Francesco Akira & TJP) – (2-2, 4 points)
DKC & Ninja Mack – (2-2, 4 points)
The Velocities (Paris De Silva & Jude London) – (2-2, 4 points)
