NJPW Super Junior Tag League Night 8 Results & Updated Standings

November 1, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Super Junior Tag League Image Credit: NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night eight of the Super Junior Tag League today at Yoshitsune Arena in Ishikawa, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* United Empire (Great-O-Khan, HENARE & Callum Newman) def. Shota Umino, Ren Narita & Tomoaki Honma
* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Hiromu Takahashi & Yota Tsuji) def. BULLET CLUB (Taiji Ishimori & Gedo)
* CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI & Toru Yano) def. HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi & Dick Togo)
* Super Junior Tag League: BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney) (5-3, 10 pts) def. The DKC & Ryusuke Taguchi (2-6, 4 pts)
* Super Junior Tag League: Los Ingobernables De Japon (Titan & BUSHI) (5-3, 10 pts) def. Ichiban Sweet Boys (Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita) (3-5, 6 pts)
* Super Junior Tag League: Intergalactic Jet Setters (Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA) (5-3, 10 pts) def. YOH & MUSASHI (3-5, 6 pts)
* Super Junior Tag League: Master Wato & El Desperado (6-2, 12 pts) def. Just Five Guys (DOUKI & TAKA Michinoku) (1-7, 2 pts)
* Super Junior Tag League: Catch 2/2 (Francesco Akira & TJP) (5-3, 10 pts) def. HOUSE OF TORTURE (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & SHO) (5-3, 10 pts)

And here are the updated standings:

* Master Wato & El Desperado (6-2, 12 pts)
* HOUSE OF TORTURE (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & SHO) (5-3, 10 pts)
* BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney) (5-3, 10 pts)
* Catch 2/2 (Francesco Akira & TJP) (5-3, 10 pts)
* Intergalactic Jet Setters (Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA) (5-3, 10 pts)
* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Titan & BUSHI) (5-3, 10 pts)
* Ichiban Sweet Boys (Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita) (3-5, 6 pts)
* YOH & MUSASHI (3-5, 6 pts)
* The DKC & Ryusuke Taguchi (2-6, 4 pts)
* Just Five Guys (DOUKI & TAKA Michinoku) (1-7, 2 pts)

