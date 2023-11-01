NJPW Super Junior Tag League Night 8 Results & Updated Standings

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night eight of the Super Junior Tag League today at Yoshitsune Arena in Ishikawa, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* United Empire (Great-O-Khan, HENARE & Callum Newman) def. Shota Umino, Ren Narita & Tomoaki Honma

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Hiromu Takahashi & Yota Tsuji) def. BULLET CLUB (Taiji Ishimori & Gedo)

* CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI & Toru Yano) def. HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi & Dick Togo)

* Super Junior Tag League: BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney) (5-3, 10 pts) def. The DKC & Ryusuke Taguchi (2-6, 4 pts)

* Super Junior Tag League: Los Ingobernables De Japon (Titan & BUSHI) (5-3, 10 pts) def. Ichiban Sweet Boys (Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita) (3-5, 6 pts)

* Super Junior Tag League: Intergalactic Jet Setters (Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA) (5-3, 10 pts) def. YOH & MUSASHI (3-5, 6 pts)

* Super Junior Tag League: Master Wato & El Desperado (6-2, 12 pts) def. Just Five Guys (DOUKI & TAKA Michinoku) (1-7, 2 pts)

* Super Junior Tag League: Catch 2/2 (Francesco Akira & TJP) (5-3, 10 pts) def. HOUSE OF TORTURE (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & SHO) (5-3, 10 pts)

And here are the updated standings:

* Master Wato & El Desperado (6-2, 12 pts)

* HOUSE OF TORTURE (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & SHO) (5-3, 10 pts)

* BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney) (5-3, 10 pts)

* Catch 2/2 (Francesco Akira & TJP) (5-3, 10 pts)

* Intergalactic Jet Setters (Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA) (5-3, 10 pts)

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Titan & BUSHI) (5-3, 10 pts)

* Ichiban Sweet Boys (Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita) (3-5, 6 pts)

* YOH & MUSASHI (3-5, 6 pts)

* The DKC & Ryusuke Taguchi (2-6, 4 pts)

* Just Five Guys (DOUKI & TAKA Michinoku) (1-7, 2 pts)