NJPW Super Junior Tag League Night 8 Results & Updated Standings
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night eight of the Super Junior Tag League today at Yoshitsune Arena in Ishikawa, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:
* United Empire (Great-O-Khan, HENARE & Callum Newman) def. Shota Umino, Ren Narita & Tomoaki Honma
* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Hiromu Takahashi & Yota Tsuji) def. BULLET CLUB (Taiji Ishimori & Gedo)
* CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI & Toru Yano) def. HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi & Dick Togo)
* Super Junior Tag League: BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney) (5-3, 10 pts) def. The DKC & Ryusuke Taguchi (2-6, 4 pts)
* Super Junior Tag League: Los Ingobernables De Japon (Titan & BUSHI) (5-3, 10 pts) def. Ichiban Sweet Boys (Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita) (3-5, 6 pts)
* Super Junior Tag League: Intergalactic Jet Setters (Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA) (5-3, 10 pts) def. YOH & MUSASHI (3-5, 6 pts)
* Super Junior Tag League: Master Wato & El Desperado (6-2, 12 pts) def. Just Five Guys (DOUKI & TAKA Michinoku) (1-7, 2 pts)
* Super Junior Tag League: Catch 2/2 (Francesco Akira & TJP) (5-3, 10 pts) def. HOUSE OF TORTURE (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & SHO) (5-3, 10 pts)
And here are the updated standings:
* Master Wato & El Desperado (6-2, 12 pts)
* HOUSE OF TORTURE (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & SHO) (5-3, 10 pts)
* BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney) (5-3, 10 pts)
* Catch 2/2 (Francesco Akira & TJP) (5-3, 10 pts)
* Intergalactic Jet Setters (Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA) (5-3, 10 pts)
* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Titan & BUSHI) (5-3, 10 pts)
* Ichiban Sweet Boys (Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita) (3-5, 6 pts)
* YOH & MUSASHI (3-5, 6 pts)
* The DKC & Ryusuke Taguchi (2-6, 4 pts)
* Just Five Guys (DOUKI & TAKA Michinoku) (1-7, 2 pts)
🏆SUPER Jr. TAG LEAGUE 2023🕊(11/1)を公開‼️
トップを走るSHO&金丸からCatch 2/2は勝ち星を奪い、トップで並ぶことはできるのか⁉️
🆚 @MegaTJP & @francescoakira × @kmaru0923 & @njpwShowT#njpwworld で配信中📡
登録・視聴はこちらから⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1X9P52#NJPW #njsjtl pic.twitter.com/468mtU5Ej0
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) November 1, 2023
🏆SUPER Jr. TAG LEAGUE 2023🕊小松大会‼️
元同ユニット、お互いに譲れないものがある…
果たして勝つのは…⁉️
🆚 @ElDesperado5 & @Master_Wato × @takam777 & @DoukiPerros#njpwworld で配信中📡
登録・視聴はこちらから⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1X9P52#NJPW #njsjtl pic.twitter.com/mkSlnLCLnc
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) November 1, 2023
🏆SUPER Jr. TAG LEAGUE 2023🕊小松大会‼️
JET SETTERSはここで負けると勝ち上がりが厳しくなるが、武蔵小松から勝ち星を奪えるか⁉️
🆚 YOH & @musashi_mp × KUSHIDA & @Jet2Flyy#njpwworld で配信中📡
登録・視聴はこちらから⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1X9P52#NJPW #njsjtl pic.twitter.com/Iu4H03w9Co
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) November 1, 2023
🏆SUPER Jr. TAG LEAGUE 2023🕊小松大会‼️
両タッグ一歩も譲らない、一進一退の攻防が続く💥
🆚 @BUSHI_njpw & @Titan_cmll × @RobbieEagles_ & @njpw_Fujita#njpwworld で配信中📡
登録・視聴はこちらから⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1X9P52#NJPW #njsjtl pic.twitter.com/t2Np8vLQqc
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) November 1, 2023
🏆SUPER Jr. TAG LEAGUE 2023🕊小松大会‼️
コナーズとDKC、LA DOJO出身者による因縁の対決🦁🇺🇸
果たして勝つのは⁉️
🆚 @taguchiryusuke & @Dylankylecox × @ClarkConnors & ドリラ・モロニー#njpwworld で配信中📡
登録・視聴はこちらから⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1X9P52#NJPW #njsjtl pic.twitter.com/IqE4jLwPj8
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) November 1, 2023
