NJPW Super Junior Tag League Winners Declared at Today’s Summer Struggle Event

August 17, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NJPW Summer Struggle Junior Tag League 2021

– During today’s NJPW Summer Struggle 2021 event, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado beat reigning IWGP Jr. Heavyweight tag champs Taiji Ishimori and El Phantasmo to win the 2021 Super Junior Tag League tournament. Kanemaru pinned Ishimori in the main event of today’s card to pick up the win for his team.

The event was held at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. You can view some photos and clips from the match below:

