NJPW to Take Disciplinary Action Against Tama Tonga
August 7, 2018 | Posted by
NJPW posted the following statement, commenting on Tama Tonga choking a fan during a recent show and for his recent negative activity on social media…
NJPW takes actions taken by our wrestlers seriously. In light of recent inappropriate conduct by Tama Tonga including SNS usage, the company has decided to take disciplinary actions against said wrestlers, and will issue updated guidelines to all wrestlers.