NJPW Tamashii Announces Oceania Cup For Next Month
NJPW Tamashii has announced that the Oceania Cup will take place next month. The Oceania region of NJPW announced on Tuesday that the Cup will return to Sydney, Australia on August 16th, as you can see below.
The full announcement reads:
“#njpwTAMASHII returns to Sydney on Friday August 16 with the NJPW OCEANIA CUP
A tournament featuring 8 of the top Heavyweights in the Oceania region with the winner receiving the first ever NJPW Oceania Cup!
Available this Thursday at 11am via TicketSearch.”
