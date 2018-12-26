NJPW News: Tetsuya Naito Says He’ll Retire Chris Jericho at Wrestle Kingdom 13, Part Three of CHAOS Documentary

– NJPW has released a new video from Tetsuya Naito saying that he will retire Chris Jericho at Wrestle Kingdom 13. You can see the video below, which is a response to Jericho saying he would end Naito’s career at the event:

– The company also put out part three of their documentary about CHAOS’ history. You can see the episode below, which looks at Shinsuke Nakamura’s run as IWGP Intercontinental Champion through Wrestle Kingdom 8: