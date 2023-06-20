wrestling / News
NJPW World To Air AEW Dynamite In Japan This Week
AEW Dynamite is getting an airing on NJPW World in Japan this week. NJPW announced on Tuesday that Wednesday’s show will air in Japan on their streaming service as the company builds to AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door this coming Sunday.
The show will have Anna Murata and Mr. Motoi on commentary without Japanese subtitles. Forbidden Door airs on June 25th at 8 PM ET/PT.
来週6/22(木)1️⃣9️⃣時より《生配信》決定！#AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor 直前
AEW Dynamite をみんなで見よう！
現地時間6/21(水)放送の【#AEWDynamite】#23-25 を日本語実況版として放送当日にお届け！
※ 実況:村田アナ 解説:元井さん
※ 日本語字幕は付きません#AEW #NJPW #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/hqsd90UDbP
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) June 15, 2023
