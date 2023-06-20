NJPW World To Air AEW Dynamite In Japan This Week

AEW Dynamite is getting an airing on NJPW World in Japan this week. NJPW announced on Tuesday that Wednesday’s show will air in Japan on their streaming service as the company builds to AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door this coming Sunday.

The show will have Anna Murata and Mr. Motoi on commentary without Japanese subtitles. Forbidden Door airs on June 25th at 8 PM ET/PT.