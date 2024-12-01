wrestling / News
NJPW World Tag League Night 10 Results 12.1.24: United Empire vs. TMDK, More
NJPW held night 10 of the 2024 World Tag League on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the results below from the Osaka show, per Cagematch.net:
* Gedo, SANADA, & Gabe Kidd def. Katsuya Murashima, Ryusuke Taguchi, & Alex Zayne
* Jakob Austin Young, Callum Newman, & Jeff Cobb def. Shoma Kato & Bishamon
* Chase Owens & KENTA def. Tiger Mask & Tomoaki Honma
* Kosei Fujita, Ryohei Oiwa, & Zack Sabre Jr. def. BUSHI, Yota Tsuji, & Shingo Takagi
* World Tag League B Block Match: Boltin Oleg & Toru Yano def. Just 4 Guys
* World Tag League B Block Match: HOUSE OF TORTURE def. The Natural Classics
* World Tag League B Block Match: Jado & Hiroshi Tanahashi def. (Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito
* World Tag League B Block Match: Great-O-Khan & HENARE def. Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls
