NJPW World Tag League Night 9 Results and Updated Standings

NJPW held night nine of the World Tag League tour earlier today at Shizuoka Twin Messe Shizuoka North Hall in Shizuoka, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Shoma Kato def. Daiki Nagai

* Just Four Guys (TAKA Michinoku, Taichi & DOUKI) def. Toru Yano, Boltin Oleg & Tiger Mask

* HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL, Ren Narita & Dick Togo) def. BULLET CLUB (Tome Filip, Stevie Filip & Gedo)

* TMDK (Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls & Kosei Fujita) def. United Empire (Great-O-Khan, HENARE & Jakob Austin Young)

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI) def. Katsuya Murashima, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Jado

* A Block: Alex Zayne & Rysusuke Taguchi (2-3, 4 points) def. Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) (3-2, 6 points)

* A Block: BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Gabe Kidd & SANADA) (3-2, 6 points) def. Shota Umino & Tomoaki Honma (2-3, 4 points)

* A Block: BULLET CLUB (Chase Owens & KENTA) (2-3, 4 points) def. TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr. & Ryohei Oiwa) (2-3, 4 points)

* A Block: Los Ingobernables De Japon (Shingo Takagi & Yota Tsuji) (3-2, 6 points) def. United Empire (Jeff Cobb & Callum Newman) (3-2, 6 points)

And here are the updated standings:

A Block:

United Empire (Jeff Cobb & Callum Newman) (3-2, 6 points)

Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) (3-2, 6 points)

Los Ingobernables De Japon (Shingo Takagi & Yota Tsuji) (3-2, 6 points)

BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Gabe Kidd & SANADA) (3-2, 6 points)

Shota Umino & Tomoaki Honma (2-3, 4 points)

TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr. & Ryohei Oiwa) (2-3, 4 points)

BULLET CLUB (Chase Owens & KENTA) (2-3, 4 points)

Alex Zayne & Rysusuke Taguchi (2-3, 4 points)

B Block:

HOUSE OF TORTURE (Ren Narita & EVIL) (3-1, 6 points)

Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi) (3-1, 6 points)

United Empire (Great-O-Khan & HENARE) (3-1, 6 points)

Toru Yano & Boltin Oleg (2-2, 4 points)

TMDK (Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls) (2-2, 4 points)

Natural Classics (Tom Phillips & Stevie Phillips) (1-3, 2 points)

Just Four Guys (TAKA Michinoku & Taichi) (1-3, 2 points)

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Jado (1-3, 2 points)