– NJPW presented its Wrestling Satsuma no Kuni event last night at the Kagoshima Arena in Kagoshima, Japan. Below are some results, per website:

* Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) beat Boltin Oleg & Toru Yano at 4:34.

* HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi) beat Oskar Leube & Shota Umino at 4:34.

* United Empire (Francesco Akira, TJP & Aaron Henare) beat KUSHIDA, Kevin Knight & Tomoaki Honma at 9:05.

* United Empire (Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb) beat TMDK (Kosei Fujita & Zack Sabre Jr.) at 11:23.

* Yuto Nakashima, El Desperado, Ren Narita & Minoru Suzuki defeated Ryohei Oiwa, Togi Makabe, Tomohiro Ishii & Kazuchika Okada at 12:11.

* Jado, Master Wato, Hikuleo & Tama Tonga beat BULLET CLUB (Gedo, Taiji Ishimori, KENTA & David Finlay) at 9:48.

* Just 5 Guys (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, DOUKI & SANADA) were victorious over Los Ingobernables De Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito) at 12:17.

* IWGP Tag Team Championships: Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) (c) beat TMDK (Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls) to retain the titles at 24:58.

* EVIL and Yujiro Takahashi announced attacked Aussie Open after the match and announced that they intend to challenge them for the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.

* KOPW 2023 Provisional Championship – Takagi Triad Match: Taichi beat Shingo Takagi (c) 3-2 to win the KOPW title at 43:40.