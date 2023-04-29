wrestling / News
NJPW Wrestling Satsuma no Kuni Results 4.29.2023: Taichi Wins KOPW Title
– NJPW presented its Wrestling Satsuma no Kuni event last night at the Kagoshima Arena in Kagoshima, Japan. Below are some results, per website:
* Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) beat Boltin Oleg & Toru Yano at 4:34.
* HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi) beat Oskar Leube & Shota Umino at 4:34.
* United Empire (Francesco Akira, TJP & Aaron Henare) beat KUSHIDA, Kevin Knight & Tomoaki Honma at 9:05.
* United Empire (Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb) beat TMDK (Kosei Fujita & Zack Sabre Jr.) at 11:23.
* Yuto Nakashima, El Desperado, Ren Narita & Minoru Suzuki defeated Ryohei Oiwa, Togi Makabe, Tomohiro Ishii & Kazuchika Okada at 12:11.
* Jado, Master Wato, Hikuleo & Tama Tonga beat BULLET CLUB (Gedo, Taiji Ishimori, KENTA & David Finlay) at 9:48.
* Just 5 Guys (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, DOUKI & SANADA) were victorious over Los Ingobernables De Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito) at 12:17.
* IWGP Tag Team Championships: Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) (c) beat TMDK (Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls) to retain the titles at 24:58.
* EVIL and Yujiro Takahashi announced attacked Aussie Open after the match and announced that they intend to challenge them for the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.
* KOPW 2023 Provisional Championship – Takagi Triad Match: Taichi beat Shingo Takagi (c) 3-2 to win the KOPW title at 43:40.
.@kylefletcherpro "DDT"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#njsatsuma #njpw #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/5cBJsA0V0Z
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) April 29, 2023
.@ShaneTMDK "Tope Con Giro"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#njsatsuma #njpw #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/Ef5WZ3naWb
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) April 29, 2023
✨レスリング薩摩の国✨
IWGPタッグ選手権試合‼️
現王者Aussie Openに対して、シェインとマイキーは先輩としての意地を見せつけられるか⁉️
🆚 TMDK🟧🇦🇺 × Aussie Open👑🇦🇺
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴&登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBINMhP#njsatsuma #njpw pic.twitter.com/Jxcl7p6CFJ
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) April 29, 2023
✨レスリング薩摩の国✨
IWGPタッグ選手権試合終了後、H.O.Tが乱入でタイトル挑戦を表明…‼️
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴&登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBINMhP#njsatsuma #njpw pic.twitter.com/FtGJr2CyCz
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) April 29, 2023
.@Takagi__Shingo "Takagi Driver'98"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#njsatsuma #njpw #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/A7qFM9mjeW
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) April 29, 2023
✨レスリング薩摩の国✨(4/29)を公開‼️
『KOPW 2023』争奪戦 鷹木式トライアドマッチ‼️
凄まじい死闘に場内大熱狂🔥果たして勝つのは⁉️
🆚 @Takagi__Shingo × @taichi0319
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴&登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBINMhP#njsatsuma #njpw pic.twitter.com/cyTenmHb5L
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) April 29, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Complete List of WWE Draft Picks From Smackdown
- Steve Austin Says His Unrealized Brock Lesnar Fight Was “The Match That Got Away”
- Update on Tonight’s WWE Draft, More Names Considered For Call-Ups (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- More On Decision To Make WWE World Heavyweight Title, How It Relates To Night of Champions