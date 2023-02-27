NJPW X CMLL FantasticaMania Night 5 Results

NJPW and CMLL held night five of their FantasticaMania event today in Chiba, Chiba Prefecture, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Just Two Guys (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI) def. Kosei Fujita & Rey Cometa

* Master Wato & Tiger Mask def. Hijo Del Villano III & Gedo

* Ultimo Guerrero def. Captain Suicida

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi) def. Ryusuke Taguchi, El Desperado & Barbaro Cavernario

* Hechicero, OKUMURA & Atlantis Jr def. Dulce Gardenia, Magia Blanca & Mistico via Submission

* Volador Jr def. Templario

* CMLL World Welterweight Championship Match – Titan def. Soberano Jr via Submission