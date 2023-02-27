wrestling / News

NJPW X CMLL FantasticaMania Night 5 Results

February 27, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW CMLL FantasticaMania Image Credit: NJPW/CMLL

NJPW and CMLL held night five of their FantasticaMania event today in Chiba, Chiba Prefecture, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Just Two Guys (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI) def. Kosei Fujita & Rey Cometa
* Master Wato & Tiger Mask def. Hijo Del Villano III & Gedo
* Ultimo Guerrero def. Captain Suicida
* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi) def. Ryusuke Taguchi, El Desperado & Barbaro Cavernario
* Hechicero, OKUMURA & Atlantis Jr def. Dulce Gardenia, Magia Blanca & Mistico via Submission
* Volador Jr def. Templario
* CMLL World Welterweight Championship Match – Titan def. Soberano Jr via Submission

More Trending Stories

article topics :

CMLL, CMLL FantasticaMania, NJPW, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading