NJPW X CMLL FantasticaMania Night 5 Results
NJPW and CMLL held night five of their FantasticaMania event today in Chiba, Chiba Prefecture, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Just Two Guys (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI) def. Kosei Fujita & Rey Cometa
* Master Wato & Tiger Mask def. Hijo Del Villano III & Gedo
* Ultimo Guerrero def. Captain Suicida
* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi) def. Ryusuke Taguchi, El Desperado & Barbaro Cavernario
* Hechicero, OKUMURA & Atlantis Jr def. Dulce Gardenia, Magia Blanca & Mistico via Submission
* Volador Jr def. Templario
* CMLL World Welterweight Championship Match – Titan def. Soberano Jr via Submission
Soberano Jr. "Dropkick"
Watch Free⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#NJPW #CMLL #njcmll #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/6kLc736hFr
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 27, 2023
Volador Jr. "Spanish Fly"
Watch Free⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#NJPW #CMLL #njcmll #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/jmzMixVBNm
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 27, 2023
Templario "Sasuke Special"
Watch Free⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#NJPW #CMLL #njcmll #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/LYvuv5r1dP
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 27, 2023
.@s_d_naito & @taguchiryusuke "TETSUYA TAGUCHI🎵"
Watch Free⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#NJPW #CMLL #njcmll #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/3Q0UA92NH5
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 27, 2023
Capitán Suicida "Tope en Reversa"
Watch Free⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#NJPW #CMLL #njcmll #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/0okTxgAPpt
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 27, 2023
Último Guerrero "Jefe más fuerte💪💪💪"
Watch Free⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#NJPW #CMLL #njcmll #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/W5eBzqYYqD
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 27, 2023
✨本日無料配信✨🇲🇽FANTASTICA MANIA 2023🇲🇽
試合終了後、ビジャノがタイガーを襲撃💥
明日の直接対決を前に早くも火花を散らす🔥
🆚 タイガーマスク & @Master_Wato × イホ・デル・ビジャノ3号 & 外道
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴無料⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBINMhP#CMLL #njcmll pic.twitter.com/26FvChEkOt
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 27, 2023
✨本日無料配信✨🇲🇽FANTASTICA MANIA 2023🇲🇽
コメタとDOUKIが序盤からフルスロットル‼️
🆚 レイ・コメタ & @njpw_Fujita × @kmaru0923 & @DoukiPerros
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴無料⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBINMhP#CMLL #njcmll pic.twitter.com/4b1WOwGmZ2
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 27, 2023
VOLADOR JR ROLLS INTO TEMPLARIO’S BACKCRACKER 😱😱 pic.twitter.com/EKmXLlacQj
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) February 27, 2023
