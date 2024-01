– No Holds Barred and Scary Movie actor Kurt Fuller has been announced as a guest for this year’s 80s Wrestling Con. The show is scheduled for May 4 at the Mennen Sports Arena in Morristown, New Jersey. This will be Fuller’s first appearance at a pro wrestling convention.

80s Wrestling Con Fan Festival returns on Saturday, May 4th to the Mennen Sports Arena in Morristown, NJ. Just signed to appear is No Holds Barred actor Kurt Fuller, who played TV-Network boss Brell. This will mark Fuller’s first ever Pro Wrestling Convention appearance. Fuller is sponsored by Hasttel Toy And Collectibles.

80s Wrestling Con will be headlined by a Four Horsemen Reunion. Already signed to appear for the reunion are Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, Barry Windham, JJ Dillon, and Baby Doll. We will be selling only (100) Four Horsemen VIP Experience tickets that will include autograph photos of each guest and a group photo op with all the Horsemen.

Others already confirmed to appear include Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Stan “The Lariat” Hansen, Demolition, Powers of Pain, Dan Spivey, Boris Zhukov, Slick, Dr. Tom Prichard, Tito Santana, Tony Garea, Scott McGhee, and Tony Atlas. More names will be announced soon!

The Road Warriors will be receiving the 80s Wrestling Lifetime Achievement Award at 80s Wrestling Con on May 4th. Animal’s wife Kim Laurinaitis will be accepting the award live in Morristown, NJ.

You can step inside a 15 Foot High Steel Cage and get your photo taken inside the cage at 80s Wrestling Con!

Bill Apter will be the Official Host of 80s Wrestling Con.