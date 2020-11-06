No Plans For Another Female Member On Retribution, Note On Mercedes Martinez’s Removal

Mercedes Martinez used to be a member of Retribution, going by the name of Retaliation, but last month she was quietly pulled from the group. According to Fightful Select, Martinez was removed from the group because she asked to be. She was taken out before they all signed new contracts.

As far as new female members, there are no plans for that at this time. A few names on NXT were tossed around as possible candidates but WWE decided to stick with the group as it is for now.