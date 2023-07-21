No Rope Barbed Wire Match Set For AAW The Art of War

Mance Warner will face Robert Anthony in a No Rope Barbed Wire match at AAW Pro’s The Art of War next month. AAW has announced that the match will headline the August 31st show in Berwyn, Illinois that will air on Highspots.TV.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow for the show, which will also featire AAW Heavyweight Champion Jake Something, AAW Women’s Champion Masha Slamovich, AAW Heritage Champion Davey Vega, AAW Tag Team Champions SCHAFF & Russ Jones, Silas Young, Sierra, “Thrillbilly” Silas Mason, Ren Jones, and Xavier Walker. You will be able to get tickets here.