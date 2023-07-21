wrestling / News
No Rope Barbed Wire Match Set For AAW The Art of War
Mance Warner will face Robert Anthony in a No Rope Barbed Wire match at AAW Pro’s The Art of War next month. AAW has announced that the match will headline the August 31st show in Berwyn, Illinois that will air on Highspots.TV.
Tickets go on sale tomorrow for the show, which will also featire AAW Heavyweight Champion Jake Something, AAW Women’s Champion Masha Slamovich, AAW Heritage Champion Davey Vega, AAW Tag Team Champions SCHAFF & Russ Jones, Silas Young, Sierra, “Thrillbilly” Silas Mason, Ren Jones, and Xavier Walker. You will be able to get tickets here.
Tickets on sale tomorrow at 10:00am at https://t.co/9glYmjydOU
NO ROPE BARBED WIRE@Egos1313 vs @ManceWarner
The Art of War
Thursday, August 31st
Berwyn Eagles Club
Live on @HighspotsWN https://t.co/1Ql51rdQgK#AAW #Chicago #ProWrestling #WWE #AEW pic.twitter.com/ogvq4eF4xL
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) July 20, 2023
