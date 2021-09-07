Noam Dar Stripped of ICW World Title Due to COVID Restrictions

ICW has announced that they have had to strip Noam Dar of their world title because to an inability to defend it due to COVID-19 restriction. Insane Championship Wrestling posted to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that they are vacating the title and will crown a new champion at their November Fear and Loathing show.

The announcement reads:

As a result of Covid-19 restrictions, Noam Dar has been unable to compete for ICW since winning the ICW World Heavyweight Championship last year.

Due to the ongoing uncertainty around this, we have made the difficult decision to vacate the ICW World Heavyweight Championship.

We hope that Noam Dar can return home to ICW in the near future. When he does, he will be granted a World Championship Match at a time of his choosing.

Two Fatal 4-Way Elimination Matches will now take place on 12 September and 26 September. The winner of each match will enter the main event of Fear and Loathing to challenge for the vacant ICW World Heavyweight Championship.