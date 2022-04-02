wrestling / News
Noelle Foley Is Surprised The Undertaker Didn’t Mention Her Father During WWE HOF Speech
– At last night’s WWE Hall of Fame 2022 Induction Ceremony, The Undertaker did not mention his epic feud and matchups with fellow WWE Hall of Famer during his speech. Foley’s daughter, Noelle, took note of The Undertaker not mentioning her dad during his speech on Twitter, which you can see below:
“That was a great speech, but I’m very surprised there was not one single mention of my dad and their legendary matches together. Obviously, I understand it’s difficult to fit everything into one speech and remember every single person you want to mention. But it just would have been really nice to hear my dad’s name mentioned. To be fair, my dad did forget to mention my mom in his HOF speech.”
Mick Foley was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.
