Noelle Foley Says She’s Still Dealing With Post-Concussion Syndrome From Dollywood Ride

Noelle Foley suffered a concussion three years ago and is still dealing with it, and she opened up about the incident that caused it on Sunday. The daughter of Mick Foley posted to Twitter today to share a video talking about how she suffered the concussion on the Dollywood “Mystery Mine” roller coaster.

In the video, Foley says:

“Today marks three years since my concussion. Three whole years! Like, that doesn’t even seem real. I’ve never made this public before, but on September 11th, 2019 at approximately 1:15 PM I got my concussion on the “Mystery Mine” coaster at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. I never would have thought, ‘Oh, I’m going to get an injured and ruin myself on this roller coaster.’ I can’t do any of the things that I once loved. All of the things I once loved just cause me pain. I just truly hope that Dollywood and Dolly herself can do something. Just to make things right and to make sure that nothing like this happens to anyone ever again at their park.”

