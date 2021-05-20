Noelle Foley Reveals She Has Rare Hearing Disorder, Details Struggle With Post-Concussion Syndrome and Tinnitus, CM Punk Responds

In a post on Twitter, Noelle Foley revealed that she has a rare hearing disorder called Hyperacusis, which causes pain from most sounds. She also detailed her struggles with Post-Concussion Syndrome and Tinnitus.

She wrote: “I’ve kept this to myself for quite some time, because I honestly just didn’t want to talk about it, but in February I was clinically diagnosed with a rare hearing disorder called Hyperacusis. Hyperacusis is when you have an extremely low tolerance to noise and most sounds are physically painful.

My Hyperacusis was brought on by my concussion in 2019, and it was mild in the beginning, but unfortunately it has gotten worse over time. I’ve had several HORRIBLE setbacks in my recovery due to sounds, making it feel like my full recovery is light years away. If any of you are living with Hyperacusis you know darn well that it is an EXTREMELY debilitating condition to live with. It’d recently been severely affecting my every day life from grocery shopping, driving, restaurants, and even just being around people, including my family.

I don’t share too much of my struggles here on social media, but between my Post-Concussion Syndrome and my Hyperacusis, it has been a real struggle, both physically and mentally. On top of my Hyperacusis, I also struggle with Tinnitus (Pulsatile), Phonophobia and Misophonia…so there is A LOT going on in these little ears of mine, well technically my brain because that’s where it all stems from.

But on one positive note, I’m officially part of a clinical study for Hyperacusis intervention, so I am HOPING this will not only help me, but can help develop a successful treatment for others struggling with debilitating Hyperacusis. For now I just need to stay positive and be patient! Thanks for listening. Feels good to get that off my chest!”

CM Punk replied to her status, simply telling her to ‘hang in there.’