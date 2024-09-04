– Fightful Select has an update on wrestler Willie Mack. He was reportedly backstage at recent AEW TV tapings despite not being used. He did work one match for ROH TV last month, which was his first match in AEW/ROH since March.

– Fightful Select also reports that a number of matches will be set for AEW All Out at tonight’s TV tapings. The event is scheduled for Saturday, September 7 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.