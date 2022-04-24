Note on Impact Contract Status for Maria Kanellis & Honor No More

A new report has an update on the Impact Wrestling contract statuses of Maria Kanellis and the Honor No More stable. Fightful Select reports that Impact had offered Kanellis a short-term extension of her current deal with the company recently, though there is no word if they came to terms as of yet.

In addition, there are several members of the stable who, as of April 1st, were not signed to full-time contracts. The report does not note who among the group isn’t signed; it consists of Mike Bennett, Kanellis, Matt Taven, Kenny King, Vincent, and PCO (as well as Eddie Edwards).

Honor No More came up short in their quest to win the Tag Team Titles at Rebellion last night, though Eddie Edwards did defeat Chris Bey of Bullet Club during the Countdown to Rebellion pre-show.