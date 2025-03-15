– As noted, WWE Superstar Natalya announced her new memoir, The Last Hart Beating, which is due out later in October. Fightful Select reports that Natalya took inspiration from Becky Lynch and her uncle Bret Hart to write her own book.

– Fightful also reports that individuals within WWE NXT were very happy with how last Tuesday’s NXT Roadblock special came together in terms of its execution and production. The live TV special was held at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. It was broadcast live on The CW.