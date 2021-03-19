Note On Decision To Make Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker A Lights Out Match

This past week’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker in a Lights Out match, only the fourth match of its kind in AEW history. The other Lights Out matches were Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela from Fyter Fest 2019, Kenny Omega vs. Joey Janela from a 2019 episode of AEW Dark and Moxley vs. Omega at Full Gear 2019.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that Tony Khan sees the Lights Out match as AEW’s signature match for settling feuds, similar to how cage matches or the Hell in a Cell match used to be. The idea is that the no DQ, no count out, falls count anywhere match is always unsanctioned and the result doesn’t affect win/loss records. It was made popular by Eddie Graham in the 1970s in Florida. The match was the result of a long feud between Baker and Rosa, and nearly six months of planning.