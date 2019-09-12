Note On Frustration During Shooting of Brian Cage Wedding Angle For Impact Wrestling

The Wresting Observer Newsletter reports that there was some tension when Impact Wrestling was shooting an angle involving Brian Cage’s wedding this past weekend. The shoot happened in the earning morning, so the people involved hadn’t had breakfast and they went three hours without water, coffee or food. The people shooting were joking rather than complaining as things progressed about not having food and water. At one point, Ethan Page noted that it would be nice to have something to drink.

At that point, Jimmy Jacobs, who works as a producer, began to tell everyone that if they didn’t like it, they didn’t have to be there. He then stopped himself and attempted to take it back, since he knew he came off badly.