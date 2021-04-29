wrestling / News

Note On How Long W. Morrissey Is Expected To Be In Impact Wrestling

April 29, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Big Cass CaxXL W. Morrissey

W. Morrissey (formerly Big Cass) made his Impact Wrestling debut this past Sunday at Rebellion and will make his TV debut tonight. Fightful Select reports that Morrissey has signed a contract with the company and will be a part of the roster “for the foreseeable future.”

This is his first contract with a wrestling company since he was released by WWE in June 2018. Sources claim that Morrissey has been motivated and easy to work with behind-the-scenes at various appearances he’s made after he returned to wrestling.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

W. Morrissey, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading