Note On How WWE Feels About CM Punk Wrestling For Them Again

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer spoke about why CM Punk has not returned to the WWE to wrestle a match, even though he is on WWE programming. As noted, Punk is working under a contract for FOX for his role on WWE Backstage. Meltzer said that deal is likely for one show a month.

As far as Punk returning goes, he said that WWE is ‘very negative’ on the idea of Punk working another match for them. They feel as though they have enough part-time wrestlers on the roster with Edge, Goldberg and others. He added that there is still bitterness between the two parties, but that there is apparently “more bitterness on WWE’s side”.