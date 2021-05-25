WWE welcomed in another set of women to play the role of Bobby Lashley’s ladies during this week’s edition of RAW, and the group was comprised of women from a variety of fitness backgrounds, including one from the MMA world (h/t @LocalCompWWE on Twitter).

Jessica Borga, a Bellator MMA fighter, appeared in the segments with Lashley on the show, and so did fashion model Ijaza Saadat, Cristina, fitness trainer Mia Lanz, and personal trainer Yesi Mena.

Borga and Mena posted photos and videos of their experience on RAW, which includes backstage photos of both the group and Mena posing with Lashley.

You can view those below.