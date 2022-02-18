Note On Current Injury Status For Bayley & Asuka In WWE

Bayley and Asuka have both been sidelined in WWE for several months due to injury, and there has been lots of speculation as to when they could return to the ring. Mike Johnson of PWInsider has more details on their current status.

According to Johnson, Bayley is still expected back by the end of March after suffering a torn ACL last summer while training at the WWE Performance Center.

Meanwhile, the report states that sources have noted the hope is Asuka will return by the end of February, though that’s not 100 percent since it’s a matter of when she’s officially cleared.

Bayley last wrestled on SmackDown last June, while Asuka’s most recent match was at Money in the Bank last July.