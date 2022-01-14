wrestling / News
Note On Jake Something’s Contract Status With Impact Wrestling
Fightful Select reports that Impact Wrestling star Jake Something is close to becoming a free agent, as his contract is set to expire at the end of February.
According to Fightful, February 28 marks the end of his deal with the company, though it’s unknown if that’s his last day with Impact or if that’s the day the contract expires. There has reportedly been a “brief discussion” between the two parties regarding a potential extension.
Fightful notes that many performers on the Impact roster are working “without a formal, exclusive contract” at this point.
Jake Something has made regular appearances for the company since 2018.
