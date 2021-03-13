Note On Plans For This Year’s WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony

It was announced earlier this week that WWE will hold their Hall of Fame ceremony on April 6 with a huge ceremony that includes the 2020 and 2021 inductees. So far, Molly Holly has been announced for 2021, joining Batista, The nWo, The Bella Twins, JBL, British Bulldog and Jushin “Thunder” Liger.

Fightful Select reports that the current plan, as of the announcement earlier this week, is to pre-tape the show in some form. It’s not the ideal situation but WWE feels it will be the best for now.

Before the ceremony was canceled last year, attendance for the event was mandatory. Vince McMahon would get upset if talent left the show early, even though many of them had early morning media obligations the next day.