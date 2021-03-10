Official WWE Announcement For 2021 Hall of Fame

As noted earlier today, WWE will induct the 2020 and 2021 Classes of the WWE Hall of Fame in a super-sized ceremony on April 6. The event will stream on Peacock. WWE has made the official announcement after revealing the news on the Bump, which you can read below.

History will be made once again during WrestleMania Week, as the WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony returns!

The 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will stream Tuesday, April 6 exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else. For the first time ever, the ceremony will feature two classes of inductees taking their place in sports-entertainment history.

The Class of 2020, comprised of Batista, The nWo, The Bella Twins, JBL, British Bulldog and Jushin “Thunder” Liger, will be joined by a new class of Inductees for 2021.

Stay tuned to WWE programming and all of WWE’s digital platforms as WrestleMania Week approaches for more information on the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.