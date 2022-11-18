Note On Possible Location For WWE SummerSlam 2023

A new report has details on the possible city to host SummerSlam 2023. Fightful Select reports that Detroit, Michigan is currently a front runner for hosting the sunmmer PPV, with sources in WWE noting that the city was being looked at as a possible host for the show in recent months. The report makes it clear that as of now there is no indication that this is finalized.

WWE last held SummerSlam in Detroit all the way back in 1993, when it was held at Palace of Auburn Hills. Potential venues for SummerSlam in Detroit include Ford Field, Comerica Park, and Little Caesers Arena. WWE has been making sure SummerSlam is a stadium show as of late.