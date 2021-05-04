Note On How TNA Deal For Randy Savage Came Together In 2004

Fightful recently interviewed Jeff Jarrett ahead of the launch of his “My World” podcast with Conrad Thompson, and one interesting tidbit from the interview was Jarrett discussing Randy Savage signing with TNA in 2004.

According to Fightful, Jarrett mentioned that it was Jerry Jarrett’s connection with Savage’s father, Angelo Poffo, that eventually led to the deal between the two parties.

It was noted that while Jarrett and Savage found themselves in the same locker room throughout their careers, they didn’t develop a close relationship and didn’t work together in many extended programs.

Savage’s last match came at TNA Turning Point 2004, where he teamed with AJ Styles and Jeff Hardy to defeat Jarrett, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall.