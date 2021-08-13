wrestling / News
Note On What Jimmy Havoc Is Doing After His AEW Release Last Year
August 13, 2021 | Posted by
Jimmy Havoc was one of the wrestlers caught up in the #SpeakingOut movement last year and as a result, was released from AEW. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Havoc is now working as a delivery truck driver in Maidstone, Kent, UK. His career in wrestling is all but over at this point, per the report.
