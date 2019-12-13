Note On What Will Happen To The Hart Foundation After Teddy Hart’s MLW Release

It was reported last week that Teddy Hart was quietly released from MLW, following a series of backstage incidents over the last month or so. There had been plans for a Hart Foundation vs. CONTRA Unit feud after a fireball angle with Hart, but now those plans will have to be changed. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the other two Hart Foundation members, Brian Pillman Jr. and Davey Boy Smith Jr., will continue to have a ‘loose affiliation’, but will otherwise compete as singles wrestlers.