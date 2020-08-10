Note On When Dexter Lumis May Have Suffered Ankle Injury

As we previously reported, Dexter Lumis suffered an ankle injury that will keep him out of the North American title ladder match at NXT Takeover XXX. At the time, it was reported by WWE that he suffered an “an osteochondral lesion of the talus” due to the attacks of Timothy Thatcher. While he did suffer the injury in that match, it wasn’t because of Thatcher.

F4WOnline’s Bryan Alvarez stated on the forums that Lumis hurt his ankle when he did a flip over the top rope in his match with Thatcher and Finn Balor, landing on his feet. The spot was said to be heavily edited for the broadcast. You can see the flip in question below.