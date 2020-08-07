wrestling / News
NXT Injury Report Gives Updates On Adam Cole, Rhea Ripley, and Dexter Lumis
August 6, 2020
The latest NXT Injury Report is online, with Matt Camp giving updates on Adam Cole, Rhea Ripley, and Dexter Lumis. You can see the video below, which has the following updates:
* Camp said that Cole suffered undisclosed injuries as a result of the punt kick by Pat McAfee. No further details are known at this time.
* During her loss to Dakota Kai, Rhea Ripley suffered a busted nose. It is not broken, and she is medically cleared to return in the ring.
* Dexter Lumis, as previously noted, is not cleared to compete due to his ankle injury. There is no time table for his return.
As always, the NXT Injury Report is a mix of storyline and reality.
