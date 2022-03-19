wrestling / News
Note On Who Is Backstage At Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Taping (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
March 19, 2022
PWInsider reports that former ECW wrestlers Little Guido and Tony Mamaluke are backstage at tonight’s Impact Wrestling TV taping. The event is taking place at the 2300 Arena n Philadelphia. The two are set to appear during the show.
Jonathan Gresham and Rocky Romero are also backstage. Willow Nightingale is backstage and set to wrestle.
