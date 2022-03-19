wrestling / News

Note On Who Is Backstage At Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Taping (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

March 19, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling 20 Years Logo D'Lo Brown Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

PWInsider reports that former ECW wrestlers Little Guido and Tony Mamaluke are backstage at tonight’s Impact Wrestling TV taping. The event is taking place at the 2300 Arena n Philadelphia. The two are set to appear during the show.

Jonathan Gresham and Rocky Romero are also backstage. Willow Nightingale is backstage and set to wrestle.

