Note On Who Is In Charge Of 205 Live Creative
August 14, 2020
During an interview back in May, Mike Bennett said that Adam Pearce was in charge of 205 Live, claiming that it was his ‘baby’. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Pearce is indeed in charge of creative for the show, along with Dewey Foley.
