Note On Why AEW Has Not Been Using Ivelisse Lately
April 2, 2021 | Posted by
Ivelisse has not been making appearances on AEW programming as of late, as her tag partner Diamante has been alone during matches on AEW Dark. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW has not used her because there was an issue between her and a few of the coaches. While they haven’t been booking her, she also hasn’t been let go yet. It was noted that Ivelisse was on a per-event deal and not a full-time contract.
