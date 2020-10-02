Note On Why RAW Underground Didn’t Happen This Week

This week’s episode of RAW was notable in being the first not to include any RAW Underground segments since the concept was launched earlier this year. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the reason for this is that many of the people who would be in the crowd for the segments, and others, were in contact with those who had COVID-19. WWE usually uses Performance Center trainees that aren’t on television to be in the audience.

It was also noted that RAW Underground is not done as a concept, but it was also said that is “subject to change.”