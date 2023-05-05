Note On WWE Plans For Sol Ruca Before Her Injury

As previously reported, WWE NXT’s Sol Ruca recently had surgery to repair a torn ACL in her knee. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that before the injury, there were plans to pair Ruca with Dani Palmer as a tag team. The belief is that the two would have had a major babyface push. NXT officials were said to be wanting to put the NXT tag titles on them within months of putting them together.

Obviously those plans have been delayed now.