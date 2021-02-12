Note On WWE Signing Independent Wrestler To Contract

Fightful Select reports that WWE has made a new signing from the independent wrestling scene, with Christian Casanova earning a contract with the company.

According to Fightful, Casanova will be included in the upcoming class at the WWE Performance Center and is someone the company has had its eye on for “quite a while” before signing him.

Casanova, who is currently the Limitless Wrestling Champion, has worked as a pro wrestler for around seven years, including appearances for EVOLVE, Beyond, and GCW.

Fightful also notes that WWE is back to its usual signing process after putting together smaller classes for a few months due to the pandemic.