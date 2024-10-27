Note On Other Names That Were Considered For 2024 TNA Hall of Fame

A couple of other names were considered as candidates for this year’s TNA Hall of Fame, according to a new report. As reported, Rhino and Bob Ryder were inducted on Saturday at Bound For Glory into the promotion’s hall. Fightful Select confirmed a comment by Matt Hardy that Monty Brown was considered as an induction and adds that AJ Styles was also under consideration.

According to the report, the possibility of inducting Styles was mentioned to WWE, who passed. While there’s no word specifically on what they was the case, those in TNA believe it was due to Styles’ current injury or his storyline. There were some hopes that Styles would be open to wrestling for the company but there’s no word on if it was ever talked about.

The report notes that the door is not closed on either of the two joining the TNA Hall of Fame later.