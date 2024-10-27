wrestling / News

Clips From Rhino and Bob Ryder’s TNA Hall of Fame Inductions at Bound for Glory

October 26, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Bound for Glory Rhino Image Credit: TNA

The TNA Hall of Fame has two more members as Bob Ryder and Rhino were both inducted tonight at Bound for Glory. Ryder, who passed away in 2020, was inducted by Eric Young, who accepted on his behalf. Meanwhile, Tommy Dreamer inducted Rhino, who gave a speech thanking his fans, Paul Heyman, WWE, TNA and more. You can see clips from the inductions below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bob Ryder, Rhino, TNA Bound For Glory, TNA Hall of Fame, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading