Note on Who Portrayed Susie During Recent Su Yung Impact Segment

A new report has some details on the segment where Susie & Su Yung appeared together on a recent episode of Impact Wrestling. The November 24th episode of Impact saw Susie come out to the stage after Kimber Lee defeated Killer Kelly and say that “her friend” was here. That brought out Su Yung, who attacked Lee and Purrazzo. As Yung made her way to the back, “Susie” was standing with her back to the ring until Yung was gone, then she turned back around looking lost.

Susie and Su Yung are of course the same person, and Fightful Select reports that a stage hand who is often at the tapings stood in for Susie while Su Yung was out. No zero surprise, Impact did some creative editing in order to switch Susie for Su Yung.

Yung was off Impact the last couple of weeks, as she was attacked on the December 1st episode of Impact by Su Yung’s bridesmaids under the command of Father James Mitchell, who did it at Purrazzo and Lee’s request.