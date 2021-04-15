Notes on Bo Dallas’ WWE Release

Bo Dallas was released by WWE on Thursday, and a new report has some details about his status leading up to the exit. As reported earlier today, Dallas was among nine total talents (thus far) announced to be released by the company.

Dallas hasn’t competed in a match since November of 2019. According to Fightful Select, while he was backstage at some recent Smackdowns there had been no creative plans drawn up for him. Dallas was at WrestleMania and did a test match for a couple of minutes while WWE tested the setup, but contrary to some minor speculation he did not portray the Fiend at any point.

The site additionally reports that Dallas had begun looking into other business ventures as of late. Dallas has yet to comment on his WWE release. He exits the company as a former holder of the NXT Championship, the Raw Tag Team Championships, and the 24/7 Championship.