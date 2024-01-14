Notes on Names Who Were Backstage at AEW Collision & Battle of the Belts IX

– PWInsider has an update on some other names who were backstage at last night’s AEW Collision and Battle of the Belts IX shows in Norfolk, Virginia. Former Trios and All-Atlantic Champion PAC was reportedly backstage at the event. He was also seen working out in the ring before the taping. It was recently reported that the wrestler is expected to make his return to the ring soon.

Former WWE referee Earl Hebner was also backstage at the event. Former Jim Crockett Promotions videographer George Pantas was there as well. Pantas has been very involved in the local Virginia indie wrestling scene too.

Lastly, Elijah Burke was also said to be visiting backstage at AEW Collision and Battle of the Belts IX. The shows were held back-to-back and aired live on TNT last night.