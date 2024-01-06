Backstage Update on PAC Returning to the Ring

– During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that former AEW All-Atlantic and Trios Champion, PAC, is expected to be making his return soon. PAC has been out of action since July due to injury. His Death Triangle teammate Penta El Zero Miedo also recently mentioned during a Highspots Virtual Signing that his tag team partner is on his way back (via POST Wrestling). The timeframe on PAC’s return is currently unknown.

PAC had back-to-back injury issues that forced him to miss a sizable chunk of last year. He had a nose issue he was recovering for several months before returning to the ring in July before he was shortly sidelined with another injury that kept him out for the rest of 2023. He last wrestled on the July 26 edition of AEW Dynamite, beating Gravity in a singles match.