Notes on Dark Main Event for WWE SmackDown, Paul Heyman Gets Involved (Video)

– In the main event of last night’s WWE SmackDown, The New Day defeated The Usos. However, it looks like the action continued after the FOX broadcast went off the air. In the dark main event, the team of Drew McIntyre and The Street Profits faced Roman Reigns and The Usos, and even Paul Heyman got involved in the action. While Reigns worked the dark match last night, he did not appear on the live FOX TV broadcast.

A live fan video from the event posted on Twitter shows Heyman taking his jacket off and getting tagged in for the match while fans are chanting “ECW!” However, Heyman then trips on the ring rope and falls down. So, he has to get saved from a beatdown before rolling out of the ring. After that, Heyman took a breather on the announce table while Reigns checked on him.

You can view the clip of Paul Heyman in the WWE SmackDown dark main event and some images and additional clips from the match below:

